Haiti
Haiti - Earthquake, update (GDACS, Haiti Civil Protection, Meteo Haiti, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2021)
- At least 2,000 fatalities and 9,900 injuries have been reported by the Haitian Civil Protection Agency following the 7.2 M earthquake of 14 August in the Nippes Department. In Sud Department, 1,597 people have died, 205 in Grand'Anse, 137 in Nippes and two in Nord-Ouest.
- On 16 August, Haiti requested assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for emergency medical teams, water health and sanitation (WASH) needs and shelter items.
- An EU Civil Protection Team (EUCPT) consisting of 12 emergency management experts and two Liaison Officers from the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) will deploy to support the national authorities and coordinate EU assistance in response to the quake. The mission will be supported by a Technical Assistance and Support Team (TAST) from Swedish Civil Protection (MSB).
- On 16 August, the European Commission announced EUR 3 milion in immediate humanitarian financing to support its partners in their response to the disaster.
- The EU Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated to support the damage assessment (EMSR536) and six maps have been produced.