Haiti
Haiti - Earthquake, update (DG ECHO, GDACS, Copernicus EMS, Haiti Civil Protection) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2021)
- The death toll following the earthquake of 14 August has raised to 2,189 people while 332 are still missing, and more than 12,200 have been injured, as reported by the Haitian Civil Protection.
- At least 52,000 houses have been destroyed and more than 77,000 damaged.
- On 16 August, DG ECHO mobilised €3 million in emergency humanitarian funding to address the most urgent needs of the affected population.
- On 16 August, the Government of Haiti sent a request for international assistance to the EU Delegation in Port-au-Prince. France, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden have already offered in-kind assistance via the Union Civil Protection Mechanism. An EU Civil Protection Team was deployed to support the national authorities and coordinate the incoming EU assistance. The mission will be supported by a Technical Assistance and Support Team from the Swedish Civil Protection (MSB).
- The EU Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated to support the damage assessment (EMSR536) and 14 maps have been produced so far.