Haiti
Haiti: Earthquake Situation Update #1 - As of 15 August, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
- Global Call will tentatively be held on Monday 16 August at 09:00 EDT.
- WFP begins operations to assess the earthquake impacts.
- The Logistics Sector in-country seeks live updates and contributions to begin mapping logistics constraints. Please refer to Log:ie – Haiti Earthquake 08/21 and the Log:ie “Quick Start Guide for Data Collection”.
- National authorities have requested help from local partners to collect data.
- Fast-approaching Tropical Storm Grace is expected to reach Haiti between 16 and 17 August, potentially exposing an already vulnerable population to a double impact in a matter of days.