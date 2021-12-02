Haiti: Earthquake Situation Report No. 8 - Final (29 November 2021)

OCHA Haiti prepared this report with contributions from UN agencies, funds and programmes, non-governmental organisations and humanitarian partners. It provides an assessment two months after the 14 August 2021 earthquake, as well as for the period from 7 October to 19 November for some sectors. This will be the final situation report on the earthquake.

HIGHLIGHTS

• According to an initial assessment from sector partners, in the three months since the earthquake, the Haitian Government and humanitarian partners have assisted about 457,800 people with food, water, non-food item kits, health care and protection activities in the departments of Sud, Nippes and Grand'Anse.

• The Flash Appeal launched by the national authorities in collaboration with the humanitarian community is 43.4 per cent funded, which equals US$81.3 million out of the $187.3 million needed for the response, according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS), as of 19 November 2021.

• The disruption of fuel distribution between mid-October and mid-November and gang violence have hampered humanitarian access and assistance to populations in the earthquake-affected southern departments. Road convoys between Port-au-Prince and the South organized by the logistics sector have been suspended since 15 October and sea convoys had slowed down.

• Under the coordination of the Haitian authorities, partners are developing a response framework for the coming months around four priority areas: provision of temporary shelter, strengthening livelihoods, returning to school and resuming basic health services. Cross-cutting issues (Communication with Communities (CwC), Accountability to Affected People (AAP), Protection, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), etc., will be integrated within these areas.

• The Government presented the results of the post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) on 23 November. The effects of the earthquake are estimated to be $1.6 billion in terms of damage and losses, which represents 10.9 per cent of GDP for 2019-2020. The housing, education and health sectors account for 73 per cent of earthquake-related damage and losses. The costs of sustainable reconstruction and economic recovery are estimated at around $2 billion. The reconstruction plan is still being finalised and a fundraising conference, under the leadership of the Government of Haiti and the United Nations, is planned for early 2022.

800,000 affected people

650,000 people in need of urgent humanitarian aid

115,183 houses, 1,250 schools and 97 health facilities destroyed or damaged

500,000 people targeted by the Flash Appeal

457,800 people reached with humanitarian assistance

SITUATION OVERVIEW: THREE MONTHS AFTER

With its epicentre located approximately 13 km south-east of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes, the earthquake had a major impact on the 1.5 million people living in the affected area, as well as on infrastructure, systems and services, and on humanitarian access. The earthquake affected at least 800,000 people, 650,000 of whom require emergency humanitarian assistance in the departments of Sud, Nippes and Grand'Anse. The earthquake killed 2,246 people, injured 12,763, left 329 missing and many more with disabilities

To provide a more effective response, authorities and partners decentralised coordination structures to the city of Les Cayes, allowing for a more effective earthquake response coordination in the three affected departments.

The inter-sectoral coordination group, which was set up in the south for this purpose, is currently working on an action plan for the next six months.

The return to the schools remains a major challenge in the three departments affected by the earthquake. The partial assessment of the impact on school infrastructure indicates that of the 3,259 schools in Sud, Nippes and Grand'Anse, nearly 18 per cent were destroyed and 55 per cent damaged. The construction of temporary or semipermanent learning structures is underway.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 38,777 people were spontaneously dispersed to at least 89 assembly points following the earthquake; 14 per cent of them were quickly relocated to free up the 10 schools used as temporary shelters in Les Cayes. Due to the fuel shortage that affected partner activities between mid-October and mid-November, assistance to households at these assembly points was limited.