Haiti: Earthquake Situation Report No. 6 (23 September 2021)

This report was produced by OCHA Haiti with contributions from United Nations Agencies, Funds and Programmes, nongovernmental organizations and humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Nearly half of quake-affected people in need have received humanitarian assistance through coordinated efforts led by national and departmental authorities in collaboration with local and international humanitarian partners.

● As the earthquake response moves into a new phase, the Government, under the leadership of the Haitian Civil Protection General Directorate (DGPC), is recalibrating its response strategy to ensure assistance is provided to populations in remote hard-to-reach areas.

● With the school year set to begin in less than two weeks in quake-affected departments, Government and partners are in a race against time to construct temporary learning spaces and ensure rehabilitation of damaged school infrastructure.

● The deportation of thousands of Haitians from the U.S. over the past week adds an additional layer of complexity to an already dire humanitarian situation.