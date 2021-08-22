Haiti: Earthquake Situation Report No. 1, As of 11:00 AM EST 22 August 2021

This report was produced by OCHA Haiti with contributions from United Nations Agencies, Funds and Programmes, nongovernmental organizations and humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

● In the aftermath of the devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti on 14 August, authorities report more than 2,200 people dead, at least 344 missing, over 12,00 injured and upwards of 130,000 homes damaged or destroyed.

● Under the leadership of the Government, national and international humanitarian partners are scaling up multi-sectoral response efforts in all quake-affected areas.

● Tensions on the ground are mounting as aid trickles into the hardest hit communities, while the Government looks to increase the frequency of humanitarian convoys and step up security measures.

● Despite negotiation of a humanitarian corridor, access constraints and insecurity remain a key challenge facing humanitarian partners across all sectors.

● Additional human and financial resources are needed to respond to the crisis, as organizations are stretched thin from responding to multiple simultaneous crises in the country.