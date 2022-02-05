Haiti Earthquake - Situation Report No. 1

DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF CIVIL PROTECTION, HAITI REPORTED:

● On Monday, 24 January, 2022 shortly after 8 AM, the Seismological Unit of the Bureau of Mines and Energy recorded a series of tremors ranging from magnitude 3.5 to 5.5 on the Richter scale.

● These tremors, whose epicenters are located in the Nippes Department, were felt in other departments of the country including the South, South-East, West, Artibonite and North.

● The Directorate General of Civil Protection (DGPC) asks the entire Haitian population to remain vigilant against seismic activities, while advising that the tremors recorded in the Nippes were aftershocks of the earthquake of magnitude 7.2 that hit the southern peninsula heavily on August 14, 2021.