Haiti Earthquake Situation Report #4 (September 2, 2021)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Health facilities in earthquake impacted communities in need of WASH services rehabilitation.

• Project HOPE’s Haitian Medical Team has provided patient care for more than 490 patients at public clinics in the Sud and Grand’Anse departments.

• Project HOPE is sending shipments of antibiotics, medicines, and hygiene supplies to earthquake impacted communities and health facilities.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Aid is now reaching impacted communities much faster, though 650,000 people remain in need of emergency humanitarian assistance in the departments of Sud, Grand‘Anse, and Nippes and more than 119,000 people in the region lack access to potable water, increasing the risk of water-borne diseases.

Access to health care services continues to be a challenge in the aftermath of the August 14 earthquake. Reported injuries at health facilities continue to include injuries directly related to the earthquake but basic health care and nutritional services needs are increasingly being requested of rural health facilities. Many health facilities lack adequate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, with just 60 percent of health facilities in Sud and 52 percent of health facilities in Grand’Anse having basic water services prior to the earthquake. 15 percent of health facilities in Sud did not have any water services, raising the need for water trucking. WASH capabilities at health facilities will be vital to limiting the spread of disease in the ongoing aftermath of the August 14 earthquake.

No spike in COVID-19 cases has yet been identified and Haiti is continuing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine during the emergency. The lack of social distancing, limited use of PPE, and a vaccination campaign that is both still in its early stages and competing with community level vaccine hesitancy indicates that the spread of COVID-19 continues to be a risk.