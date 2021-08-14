Haiti
Haiti Earthquake Situation Report 1 (August 14, 2021)
Attachments
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti at 8:29am local time today 12km Northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud and 150km West of Port-au-Prince at a depth of 10km.
Significant damage to infrastructure, housing and commercial properties.
Region's primary hospitals are overwhelmed by sudden needs and may be short staffed due to earthquake.
225 people reported dead by Haitian government, but the death toll is expected to increase dramatically.