Haiti Earthquake Situation Report 1 (August 14, 2021)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti at 8:29am local time today 12km Northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud and 150km West of Port-au-Prince at a depth of 10km.

  • Significant damage to infrastructure, housing and commercial properties.

  • Region's primary hospitals are overwhelmed by sudden needs and may be short staffed due to earthquake.

  • 225 people reported dead by Haitian government, but the death toll is expected to increase dramatically.

