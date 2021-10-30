Haiti: Earthquake - Revised Emergency Appeal №: MDRHT018

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 7.5 million Swiss francs (funding gap) to support the Haiti Red Cross Society (HRCS) in assisting the people affected by the 14 August 2021 earthquake in Haiti. With a total budget of 19.2 million Swiss francs, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will continue to support the Haiti Red Cross Society (HRCS) to provide emergency assistance and recovery for 35,000 people for 18 months. Additional needs are addressed and considered with the aim of a Federation-wide approach. This revised Emergency Appeal will have a geographic focus in the Sud and Grand’Anse departments, while coordinating with Partner National Societies (PNS) and supporting HRCS in Les Nippes.

The operation focuses on the following areas: Shelter, Livelihoods & Basic Needs; Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Protection, Gender & Inclusion (PGI); Migration; and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). These areas are supported and enhanced by the following enabling actions: Strengthening National Societies, Influencing others as strategic partners, and Ensuring Accountability.

Details on all revisions and modifications included in this revised Emergency Appeal can be found below under each sector for intervention.

Situation overview

On 14 August 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, causing 2,248 deaths, 12,763 injuries, and 329 people who remain missing. 52,953 houses have been reported destroyed and 77,006 damaged. On a total area of 500 km2, at least 800,000 people were directly affected. Out of 159 health facilities assessed, 28 were severely damaged and 60 slightly damaged, with 456 impacted schools and 64 schools destroyed. The economic damage and losses suffered by the country are estimated at USD 1.6 billion, about 10% of the gross domestic product.

The earthquake struck during a current political crisis since the assassination of the president on 7 July 2021. In addition, Tropical Depression Grace made landfall in Haiti on 17 August 2021, leading to flash and urban flooding.

The consequences of the earthquake compounded by political instability, organized crime, food insecurity, and the COVID-19 pandemic, are exacerbating vulnerabilities and hampering humanitarian efforts in the country ranking 170 out of 189 on the 2020 Human Development Index.

Two months after the devastating earthquake, humanitarian assistance had begun to reach those most in need faster, facilitated by enhanced Government-led coordination and efforts to negotiate increased humanitarian access into hard-to reach areas. As the operation is transitioning from immediate response to recovery and reconstruction, critical needs continue to exist. The affected population requires lifesaving assistance, with additional donor support needed to expand the reach of the humanitarian aid and kick-start recovery and reconstruction, with early recovery and restoration of livelihoods being a priority particularly in hard-to-reach communities.

However, the operation continues to run under the constraints of a volatile security environment, with a high number of daily kidnappings, roadblocks and fuel shortages, resulting in the temporary slowdown of activities on a regular basis. As such, all programs are developing detailed workplans that can be adapted to different scenarios and respond more efficiently to changes in the operating environment.