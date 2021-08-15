Haiti Earthquake Response, August 14, 2021

Updates from Concern Worldwide

08/14/21 – On Saturday morning two earthquakes were reported in Haiti – one off the northern coast (7.2 richter scale) and the other in the South Department near Les Cayes (6.6 richter scale). The quakes were felt all way to Port au Prince.

This earthquake is expected to have a high humanitarian impact based on the magnitude and the affected population’s vulnerability.

Concern Worldwide has been on the ground in Haiti since 1994 in response to Hurricane Gordon and have been involved in emergency response and development programming ever since. We launched one of our biggest emergency responses in Haiti after the major earthquake in 2010 and are still working with those communities. In response to Saturday’s earthquakes Concern is coordinating with partners in the affected areas and preparing to respond as needed.

This situation is developing and this story will be updated. For media inquiries, please contact our Director of Communications at candance.pateltaylor@concern.net or 1-312-690-3793.