Haiti Earthquake Response - Advocacy Brief

In a country where nearly half the population is under the age of 18, education represents a major challenge for Haiti, but also one of the main solutions as well. Threats to safe schools exist in every country in the world. However, they are inevitably heightened in countries like Haiti, affected by conflict, environmental disasters, and high levels of endemic violence. Children and young people living in Haiti often grow up being victims and witnesses of extreme violence and instability dimming their hopes of a brighter future. In addition, the educational system in Haiti presents major access and quality challenges.