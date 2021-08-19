Haiti Earthquake: PAHO Situation Report No. 3 (19 August 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• According to Haiti’s Civil Protection agency (DGPC), 2,189 people have died, 12,268 people were injured, and 332 are missing.• In the most affected departments – Sud, Grand’Anse and Nippes – around 61,000 houses were destroyed and more than 76,000 damaged.

• 137,000 families have been affected and is estimated 650,000 people – 40 percent of the total population in the affected departments – are in need of emergency humanitarian assistance. 3,4 • Rapid assessments reported 36 health facilities affected in Grand’Anse, Nippes and Sud Departments: 4 destroyed and 32 damaged – including 12 severely damaged.

• Health needs identified by MSSP include: medical personnel (general and specialists); medicines and supplies (anesthetic drugs, orthopedic external fixators, tents and tarps, etc.); and financial and logistical resources to carry out operations (delivery of supplies, patient transferal, personnel deployment,

COVID-19 response, WASH assessment, mental health, among others).

• Medical teams (EMT) have been deployed to affected areas and are providing medical support – including orthopedic and trauma surgery, outpatient care and coordination of medical evacuations of critical patients.

• A new map is available at https://arcg.is/1eHS9q, with information of Health facilities, classified by the type of damage