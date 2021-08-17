Haiti Earthquake: PAHO Situation Report No. 2 (16 August 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• According to Haiti’s Civil Protection agency (DGPC), 1,419 people have died, and 6,900 people were wounded.2 • In the most affected departments – Sud, Grand’Anse and Nippes – around 7,370 houses were destroyed and around 4,850 damaged. These three departments reported the most infrastructure damage, including schools and hospitals.3 • 5 departments inhabited by approximately 2.17 million people recorded between 6 – 9 degrees of intensity on the Modified Mercalli Scale (MMI).

• Rapid assessments reported 24 health facilities affected in Grand’Anse, Nippes and Sud Departments: 4 destroyed and 20 with infrastructural damages (cracks).

• Urgent health needs identified by MSSP include: medical personnel (general and specialists), medicines and medical supplies (anesthetic drug, orthopedic external fixators, among others) and logistical support for the delivery of supplies, deployment of people and transfer of patients.

• Haiti is under orange alert due to heavy rain, thunder and wind gusts caused by Tropical Depression Grace. There is an existing risk of flash flooding and mudslides. 4