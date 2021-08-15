Haiti Earthquake: PAHO Situation Report No. 1 (15 August 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 14 August 2021, a 7.2 M earthquake struck Haiti, approximately 125 km west of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince.

• According to Haiti’s Civil Protection agency (DGPC), at least 304 people died and 1,800 people were wounded, along with heavy damages to homes, trapped victims, chaos and overwhelmed hospitals in three departments (Grand’Anse,

Nippes, and Sud).

• In Petit Trou de Nippes, the epicenter of the quake, phonelines are down and no news emerged immediately from that city. (Nytimes)

• 5 departments inhabited by approximately 2.17 million people recorded intensities between 6 – 9 degrees on the Modified Mercalli Scale (MMI).

• Damages are reported in 11 communes of the Nippes department. At least 899 houses are destroyed and 723 damaged, according to initial assessments. Many public buildings (hospitals, schools, hotels, churches, etc.) suffered damage or collapsed in the departments of Sud and Grand'Anse.

• 1/5 health institutions contacted in the Sud department, 1/7 in the Nippes department, and 5/8 in the Grand’Anse department have reported damages.

Further evaluations will be contacted in the coming days by PAHO field teams.

• Haiti is in the cone of Tropical storm Grace and could face flash-flooding early next week (16 – 17 August).

• A PAHO / WHO consultant stationed in Les Cayes is currently unaccounted for. Efforts are being made to trace him. All hospitals in the Sud department have been visited but he has not been found. All national authorities (DGPC, MSPP, MTPTC) and UN partner agencies have been informed and are supporting the search efforts.