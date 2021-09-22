Haiti: Earthquake - Operation Update no. 2, Emergency Appeal №: MDRHT018

Summary:

In the first month following the 14 August 2021 7.2-magnitude earthquake, the Haiti Red Cross Society (HRCS) has reached 5,992 households. Through this Emergency Appeal, the IFRC has supported the HRCS to distribute 2,245 multi-sector family kits that contain 2 tarpaulins, 1 shelter tool kit, 2 blankets, 2 long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN), 1 hygiene kit, 2 jerry cans and 1 bucket.

The IFRC in coordination with the HRCS has increased the original target of 25,000 people (5,000 households) to now aim to reach 35,000 people (7,000 households) in Sud, Nippes and Grand’ Anse departments. The field team is working on revising the Emergency Appeal to include these changes. This operation is implementing actions in Shelter; Livelihoods, and Basic Needs; Health; Water Sanitation and Hygiene; Protection, Gender, and Inclusion;

Migration; and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). The enabling actions of Strengthening National Societies;

Influencing others as strategic partners and Strengthening Coordination and Accountability underpin the sectorlevel actions.

With the leadership of the HRCS, the IFRC-network partners in the country and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continue to coordinate and complement actions. The IFRC will continue to provide membership coordination services as it rolls out a Federation-wide approach to this operation.

The IFRC is in the process of revising its Emergency Appeal based on the capacities of the Red Cross Emergency Hospital (RCEH), multi-sectoral assessments, as well as ensuring alignment with the Haiti Red Cross Society plan of action and the Federation-wide approach. Additionally, thanks to strong donor response, the 750,000 Swiss franc-loan to this Emergency Appeal operation has been replenished.

The IFRC expresses its sincere gratitude to all partners who have supported this Emergency Appeal and encourages further donations to enable the achievement of all the planned actions.