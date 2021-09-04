Haiti: Earthquake - Operation Update no. 1, Emergency Appeal №: MDRHT018

Summary:

This first Operations Update provides information on the emergency response activities by the Haiti Red Cross Society (HRCS) in the two weeks following the 14 August 2021 earthquake. The IFRC Emergency Appeal to support the HRCS aims to enable immediate lifesaving activities, effective disaster response, and recovery support to 25,000 people (5,000 households) in the departments of Sud, Grand'Anse, and Nippes. The operation focuses on Shelter; Livelihoods, and Basic Needs; Health; Water Sanitation and Hygiene; Protection, Gender, and Inclusion; Migration; and Disaster Risk Reduction with enabling actions in Strengthening National Societies; Influencing others as strategic partners and Strengthening Coordination and Accountability.

Notwithstanding the contextual challenges facing all humanitarian actors in the country, the HRCS volunteers and staff throughout its branch network have provided immediate humanitarian support to affected populations in the departments of Sud, Grand'Anse, and Nippes. The IFRC offers condolences to the family members of the HRCS who died as a result of the earthquake and its sincere gratitude to the volunteers in the affected areas who remain active despite having their own human and material losses related to this disaster.

The HRCS, IFRC, and other Movement partners in the country are currently coordinating to complement efforts. It is planned to launch a revised Emergency Appeal by the end of September 2021 that responds to the current multi-sectoral assessments and implements a Federation-wide approach to support the HRCS operation. The revised Emergency Appeal will have an increased emphasis on health that responds to this identified need. It will build upon the important capacity of the Red Cross Emergency Hospital (RCEH) professional staff and equipment now in Haiti. Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) needs are increasing as recovery efforts will take time. With the planned Emergency Appeal revision, the IFRC and the HRCS will determine if the target population should also be increased to attend to people that have still not been reached with humanitarian support. All of these revised actions are underpinned by the funds to maintain the RCEH and the ERUs in relief, logistics, IT, and telecoms operational and ensure that the HRCS has a full range of support to continue its humanitarian mission in the country.

The IFRC sincerely thanks the support from all donors to the current Emergency Appeal and kindly requests additional donor support to respond to the humanitarian needs of the earthquake-affected population in Haiti.