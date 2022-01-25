Haiti
Haiti - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 January 2022)
- An earthquake event of magnitude 5.3 (US Geological Survey) at a depth of 10 km occurred on 24 January at 13.16 UTC in Nippes Department (south-western Haiti). The epicentre was approximately 4 km south of Anse-à-Veau Commune.
- Several aftershocks were recorded in the area, of which one of magnitude 5.1 occurred on 24 January at 14.06 UTC off the coast of Anse-à-Veau Commune.
- According to UN OCHA, at least two people died in Fonds-des-Nègres Commune and 52 others were injured. Approximately 190 houses were destroyed and more than 590 were damaged, affecting 834 families.
- USGS PAGER estimates that up to 75,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking, and up to 114,000 to strong shaking caused by the main event.
- Southern Haiti, including Nippes Department, was severely affected by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, which occurred on 14 August 2021.