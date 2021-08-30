Haiti – Earthquake, Fact Sheet #9 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,207 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

12,268 Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

129,929 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed

GoH – August 2021

650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – August 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking

USGS – August 2021

More than 24,400 people displaced by the earthquake are sheltering at 58 sites across Grand’Anse, Nippes, and Sud, according to IOM.

DART members conduct assessments and observe distributions of assistance in CampPerrin and Maniche, identifying key shelter and multi-sector needs among affected populations.

JTF-Haiti conducts 560 missions, assisting nearly 480 people and transporting approximately 348,000 pounds of relief commodities to affected areas.