Haiti – Earthquake, Fact Sheet #9 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,207 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021

12,268 Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti
GoH – August 2021

129,929 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed
GoH – August 2021

650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – August 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking
USGS – August 2021

  • More than 24,400 people displaced by the earthquake are sheltering at 58 sites across Grand’Anse, Nippes, and Sud, according to IOM.

  • DART members conduct assessments and observe distributions of assistance in CampPerrin and Maniche, identifying key shelter and multi-sector needs among affected populations.

  • JTF-Haiti conducts 560 missions, assisting nearly 480 people and transporting approximately 348,000 pounds of relief commodities to affected areas.

  • USAID/BHA partner WFP provides emergency food assistance to nearly 51,000 people and distributes hot meals to nearly 16,800 people in hospitals in southwestern Haiti.

