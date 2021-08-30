Haiti + 1 more
Haiti – Earthquake, Fact Sheet #9 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2,207 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti
12,268 Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti
129,929 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed
650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking
More than 24,400 people displaced by the earthquake are sheltering at 58 sites across Grand’Anse, Nippes, and Sud, according to IOM.
DART members conduct assessments and observe distributions of assistance in CampPerrin and Maniche, identifying key shelter and multi-sector needs among affected populations.
JTF-Haiti conducts 560 missions, assisting nearly 480 people and transporting approximately 348,000 pounds of relief commodities to affected areas.
USAID/BHA partner WFP provides emergency food assistance to nearly 51,000 people and distributes hot meals to nearly 16,800 people in hospitals in southwestern Haiti.