Haiti – Earthquake, Fact Sheet #8 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2,207 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
12,268 Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
320 Number of People Missing as a Result of the Earthquake
GoH – August 2021
129,929 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed
GoH – August 2021
2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking
USGS – August 2021
Administrator Power visits affected communities in southwestern Haiti, announcing $32 million in humanitarian assistance in response to the earthquake.
JTF-Haiti—including the USCG—conducts 413 missions, assisting nearly 460 people and transporting approximately 206,000 pounds of relief commodities to affected areas.
The UN releases a Flash Appeal for Haiti, requesting more than $187 million to provide humanitarian assistance to approximately 500,000 earthquake-affected people.
DART USAR experts demobilize and return to the United States, as the DART transitions from rescue to recovery efforts and scales up humanitarian assistance operations.