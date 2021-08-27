Haiti – Earthquake, Fact Sheet #8 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,207 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

12,268 Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

320 Number of People Missing as a Result of the Earthquake

GoH – August 2021

129,929 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed

GoH – August 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking

USGS – August 2021

Administrator Power visits affected communities in southwestern Haiti, announcing $32 million in humanitarian assistance in response to the earthquake.

JTF-Haiti—including the USCG—conducts 413 missions, assisting nearly 460 people and transporting approximately 206,000 pounds of relief commodities to affected areas.

The UN releases a Flash Appeal for Haiti, requesting more than $187 million to provide humanitarian assistance to approximately 500,000 earthquake-affected people.