Haiti – Earthquake, Fact Sheet #7 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,207 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti GoH – August 2021

12,268 Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti GoH – August 2021

320 Number of People Missing as a Result of the Earthquake GoH – August 2021

129,929 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed GoH – August 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking USGS – August 2021

  • More than 119,000 people urgently require safe drinking water due to damage to water infrastructure, according to the GoH and UNICEF.

  • More than 8,300 people displaced by the earthquake are sheltering in 26 sites in Nippes and Sud, according to IOM.

  • JTF-Haiti—including the USCG—conducts 311 missions, performing nearly 425 medical evacuations and transporting more than 136,000 pounds of relief commodities to affected areas.

  • USAID/BHA releases an additional 720 MT of contingency food stocks to WFP to support earthquake-affected populations.

