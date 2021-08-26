Haiti – Earthquake, Fact Sheet #7 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,207 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti GoH – August 2021

12,268 Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti GoH – August 2021

320 Number of People Missing as a Result of the Earthquake GoH – August 2021

129,929 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed GoH – August 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking USGS – August 2021

More than 119,000 people urgently require safe drinking water due to damage to water infrastructure, according to the GoH and UNICEF.

More than 8,300 people displaced by the earthquake are sheltering in 26 sites in Nippes and Sud, according to IOM.

JTF-Haiti—including the USCG—conducts 311 missions, performing nearly 425 medical evacuations and transporting more than 136,000 pounds of relief commodities to affected areas.