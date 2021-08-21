Haiti + 6 more
Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2,189 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
12,268: Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
151,008: Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed
UN – August 2021
2.2 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking
USGS – August 2021
At least 600,000 people in southwestern Haiti require humanitarian assistance as a result of the August 14 earthquake, according to the GoH.
USAID DART and USAR members continue to assess damages and provide assistance in Grand’Anse, Nippes, and Sud, visiting four communes on August 19.
USAID/BHA partner WFP delivers several MT of food assistance by air to Jérémie and by road to Les Cayes on August 19.