Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

2,189 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

12,268: Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

151,008: Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed

UN – August 2021

2.2 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking

USGS – August 2021

At least 600,000 people in southwestern Haiti require humanitarian assistance as a result of the August 14 earthquake, according to the GoH.

USAID DART and USAR members continue to assess damages and provide assistance in Grand’Anse, Nippes, and Sud, visiting four communes on August 19.