Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Situation Report
SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,189 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021

12,268: Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti
GoH – August 2021

151,008: Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed
UN – August 2021

2.2 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking
USGS – August 2021

  • At least 600,000 people in southwestern Haiti require humanitarian assistance as a result of the August 14 earthquake, according to the GoH.

  • USAID DART and USAR members continue to assess damages and provide assistance in Grand’Anse, Nippes, and Sud, visiting four communes on August 19.

  • USAID/BHA partner WFP delivers several MT of food assistance by air to Jérémie and by road to Les Cayes on August 19.

