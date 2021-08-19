Haiti + 6 more
Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2,189 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
12,268 Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
129,959 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed
GoH – August 2021
2.2 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking
USGS – August 2021
The August 14 earthquake results in at least 2,189 deaths, injures at least 12,260 people, and damages or destroys an estimated 130,000 houses as of August 18, according to the GoH.
Heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Grace exacerbate shelter and WASH needs among earthquake-affected households.
USAID/BHA partners IOM and WFP dispatch additional emergency relief commodities from Port-au-Prince to communities in southwestern Haiti on August 18.
USAID/BHA releases an additional 100 MT of contingency food commodities to WFP to scale up emergency food assistance operations in southwestern Haiti.