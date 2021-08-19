Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,189 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

12,268 Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

129,959 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed

GoH – August 2021

2.2 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking

USGS – August 2021

The August 14 earthquake results in at least 2,189 deaths, injures at least 12,260 people, and damages or destroys an estimated 130,000 houses as of August 18, according to the GoH.

Heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Grace exacerbate shelter and WASH needs among earthquake-affected households.

USAID/BHA partners IOM and WFP dispatch additional emergency relief commodities from Port-au-Prince to communities in southwestern Haiti on August 18.