Haiti + 5 more

Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

1,941 Earthquake-related Deaths Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021

9,900: Estimated Number of Earthquake-related Injuries in Haiti
GoH – August 2021

83,300: Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed
UN – August 2021

2.2 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking

USGS – August 2021

  • The August 14 earthquake results in at least 1,941 deaths and 9,900 injuries as of August 17, according to the GoH.

  • DART USAR personnel and disaster experts conduct assessments and engage departmental EOCs in Grand’Anse and Sud.

  • Earthquake-affected populations urgently require health assistance in Grand’Anse, Nippes, and Sud, where the earthquake damaged or destroyed at least 24 health facilities.

  • Humanitarian convoys—including trucks carrying USAID/BHA-funded assistance— depart Port-au-Prince for Les Cayes.

Related Content