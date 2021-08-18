Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

1,941 Earthquake-related Deaths Reported in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

9,900: Estimated Number of Earthquake-related Injuries in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

83,300: Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed

UN – August 2021

2.2 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking

USGS – August 2021

The August 14 earthquake results in at least 1,941 deaths and 9,900 injuries as of August 17, according to the GoH.

DART USAR personnel and disaster experts conduct assessments and engage departmental EOCs in Grand’Anse and Sud.

Earthquake-affected populations urgently require health assistance in Grand’Anse, Nippes, and Sud, where the earthquake damaged or destroyed at least 24 health facilities.