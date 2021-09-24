Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #14, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,248 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported GoH – September 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking USGS – August 2021

350,000 People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance UN – September 2021

12,763 Earthquake-Related Injuries Reported GoH – September 2021

650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – August 2021

USAID/BHA-funded AST transfers equipment and operational support items to GoH DGPC in coordination with the DART.

DART personnel continue to assess needs and access constraints, monitor program activities, and conduct post-distribution monitoring in southwestern Haiti and engage USAID/BHA partners, local officials, and affected populations to identify unmet humanitarian needs.

USAID/BHA partner IMC provides more than 1,400 medical consultations to earthquakeaffected populations in Sud.