Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #14, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,248 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported GoH – September 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking USGS – August 2021

350,000 People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance UN – September 2021

12,763 Earthquake-Related Injuries Reported GoH – September 2021

650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – August 2021

  • USAID/BHA-funded AST transfers equipment and operational support items to GoH DGPC in coordination with the DART.

  • DART personnel continue to assess needs and access constraints, monitor program activities, and conduct post-distribution monitoring in southwestern Haiti and engage USAID/BHA partners, local officials, and affected populations to identify unmet humanitarian needs.

  • USAID/BHA partner IMC provides more than 1,400 medical consultations to earthquakeaffected populations in Sud.

  • WFP-facilitated convoys transport more than 330 truckloads of humanitarian assistance to support nearly 50 relief organizations as of September 20.

