Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #13, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,248 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported

GoH – September 2021

12,763 Earthquake-Related Injuries Reported

GoH – September 2021

650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – August 2021

350,000 People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance

UN – September 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking

USGS – August 2021

Relief actors report a significant increase in protection risks following the earthquake, while the USAID DART continues to assess humanitarian needs and monitor distributions and partner activities, identifying persistent shelter and WASH needs in Sud.

Additional health supplies and relief commodities dispatched from USAID/BHA’s Miami warehouse arrive in Haiti for onward distribution by PAHO and IOM.