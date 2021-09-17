Haiti + 1 more
Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #13, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2,248 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported
GoH – September 2021
12,763 Earthquake-Related Injuries Reported
GoH – September 2021
650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – August 2021
350,000 People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance
UN – September 2021
2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking
USGS – August 2021
Relief actors report a significant increase in protection risks following the earthquake, while the USAID DART continues to assess humanitarian needs and monitor distributions and partner activities, identifying persistent shelter and WASH needs in Sud.
Additional health supplies and relief commodities dispatched from USAID/BHA’s Miami warehouse arrive in Haiti for onward distribution by PAHO and IOM.
Roadblocks in the Port-au-Prince area disrupt humanitarian convoys bound for southwestern Haiti on September 13, 14, and 15, but relief actors continue to devise creative workarounds to keep assistance moving.