Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #12, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Situation Report
Originally published

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,248 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021

12,763 Earthquake-Related Injuries Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021

137,585 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed
GoH – August 2021

650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – August 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking
USGS – August 2021

  • The August 14 earthquake results in at least 2,248 deaths, injures 12,763 people, and damages or destroys nearly 137,600 houses.

  • Relief actors overcome access challenges to reach approximately 350,000 earthquakeaffected people with humanitarian assistance.

  • USAID/BHA partner WFP reaches 100,000 people with emergency food assistance following the earthquake.

  • IOM distributes nearly 53,000 USAID/BHAfunded relief items to earthquake-affected households.

