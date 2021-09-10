Haiti + 1 more
Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #12, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2,248 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
12,763 Earthquake-Related Injuries Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
137,585 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed
GoH – August 2021
650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – August 2021
2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking
USGS – August 2021
The August 14 earthquake results in at least 2,248 deaths, injures 12,763 people, and damages or destroys nearly 137,600 houses.
Relief actors overcome access challenges to reach approximately 350,000 earthquakeaffected people with humanitarian assistance.
USAID/BHA partner WFP reaches 100,000 people with emergency food assistance following the earthquake.
IOM distributes nearly 53,000 USAID/BHAfunded relief items to earthquake-affected households.