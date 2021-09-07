Haiti + 1 more
Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2,207 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
12,268 Earthquake-Related Injuries Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
129,929 Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed
GoH – August 2021
650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – August 2021
2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking
USGS – August 2021
USAID/BHA partner IOM distributes nearly 38,000 emergency relief commodities to earthquake-affected households.
From September 2 to 7, USAID/BHA transports 10,000 plastic sheets and 10,000 shelter repair kits to Port-au-Prince for onward distribution by IOM.
DART members continue to conduct site visits in southwestern Haiti, observing a CRS distribution of assistance in Nippes on September 3.
WFP-led humanitarian convoys continue to transport assistance from Port-au-Prince to southwestern Haiti amid security risks and infrastructure damage.