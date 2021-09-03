Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,207 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

12,268: Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti

GoH – August 2021

129,929: Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed

GoH – August 2021

650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – August 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking

USGS – August 2021

USAID/BHA delivers emergency medical kits sufficient to treat approximately 20,000 people for three months to Port-au-Prince for onward distribution by PAHO.

DART members conduct assessments and observe distributions of assistance in Grand’Anse, Nippes, and Sud, identifying urgent health and WASH needs.

USAID/BHA releases a total of approximately 1,747 MT of contingency food commodities to WFP, enabling the UN agency to provide food assistance to 65,000 people for two months.