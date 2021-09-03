Haiti + 1 more
Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2,207 Earthquake-Related Deaths Reported in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
12,268: Estimated Number of Earthquake-Related Injuries in Haiti
GoH – August 2021
129,929: Estimated Number of Houses Damaged or Destroyed
GoH – August 2021
650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – August 2021
2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking
USGS – August 2021
USAID/BHA delivers emergency medical kits sufficient to treat approximately 20,000 people for three months to Port-au-Prince for onward distribution by PAHO.
DART members conduct assessments and observe distributions of assistance in Grand’Anse, Nippes, and Sud, identifying urgent health and WASH needs.
USAID/BHA releases a total of approximately 1,747 MT of contingency food commodities to WFP, enabling the UN agency to provide food assistance to 65,000 people for two months.
JTF-Haiti conducts 661 missions, assisting nearly 480 people and transporting approximately 574,000 pounds of relief commodities to affected areas.