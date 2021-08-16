Haiti – Earthquake Fact Sheet #1, FY2021

HIGHLIGHTS

At 8:29 a.m. EDT on August 14, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti at a depth of 6.2 miles, followed by at least 19 tremors measuring at or above magnitude 4.0, according to the USGS.

As of August 15, preliminary GoH reports indicate that the earthquake resulted in at least 1,297 deaths and injury to at least 5,700 people, with hundreds still missing.

On August 14, U.S. Ambassador Michele J. Sison declared a disaster due to the effects of the earthquake. In response, USAID/BHA is providing initial support for logistics and shelter assistance and relief commodities. USAID/BHA also activated a DART, which includes USAR experts, and a Washington, D.C.,-based RMT.