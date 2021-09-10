Haiti Earthquake ETC Situation Report #4 Reporting period 04/09/2021 to 08/09/2021

Following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southwest Haiti on the morning of 14 August 2021, the Global ETC has been coordinating with its partners globally and on the ground to assess and respond to the ICT needs for the response. While clusters are not activated, national sectors, including the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS), are supporting the government response efforts.

Highlights

• The VHF repeater installed in Les Cayes by WFP with support from emergency.lu and UNDSS to provide interagency security communications services has been relocated to improve the radio network coverage. A second relocation is being considered to further improve the service for responders in Les Cayes.

• In Jeremie, a VHF repeater is being installed by emergency.lu and Ericsson Response to provide security communications services for responders. The services are expected to be operational once additional equipment is received from UNDSS and installed by WFP.

• The ETS is working with UNDSS and other UN agencies on the ground to ensure the implementation of security communications services are in line with UN security communications standards and requirements.

Situation Update

• A total of 11 sectors – including the ETS – are providing support to the Government of Haiti in the humanitarian response to the earthquake.

• OCHA estimates that as of 3 September, approximately 70,000 families – 46 percent of those estimated to be in need – have received humanitarian assistance.

• Despite some reported damage to infrastructure, local Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are still able to provide voice and data communications in most areas that had connectivity prior to the earthquake. However, many of the areas in which assistance is being delivered were not connected prior to the earthquake, meaning that responders need access to security communications and data connectivity solutions to support their work. Additionally, due to generally poor connection quality and network congestion, VSAT is required in some locations as a backup for humanitarian and government operations.