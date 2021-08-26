Haiti Earthquake ETC Situation Report #2 Reporting period 20/08/2021 to 26/08/2021

Highlights

Global partners are supporting the government operations centres and the corresponding on-site Security Operations Coordination Centres (OSOCC) established by UNDAC with Internet connectivity.

Situation Update

Following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southern Haiti on 14 August, the Haitian civil protection agency (DGCP) estimates that more than 2,200 people have died and 12,200 have been injured. It is also reported that 53,000 homes have been destroyed and a further 77,000 suffered damage in the earthquake.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) launched a flash appeal on 25 August for USD 187.3 million to fund the response. It is estimated that 650,000 people, comprising 40% of the population of Haiti, are in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.

The government has successfully cleared the main roads between Port-au-Prince and Les Cayes, however security remains a concern, with some incidents reported of armed groups looting aid trucks. The logistics sector is organising daily truck convoys from the capital to the affected areas, in addition to a barge service from Port-au-Prince to Les Cayes.

The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) continues to provide helicopter transport for humanitarians. Requests from registered humanitarian organizations can be sent to haiti.unhas@wfp.org. Commercial airlines also continue to operate. Requests for the transport of humanitarian cargo by US Military helicopters can be submitted through haiti.logisticsservice@wfp.org .

Despite some reported damage to infrastructure, local Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are still able to provide voice and data communications in most areas. However, due to poor connection quality and network congestion, VSAT may be required as a backup for humanitarian and government relief operations. Some communities in remote locations may also be in need of connectivity services.

Haitian Civil Protection has established a National Emergency Operations Centre (COUN) in Port-au-Prince and is organising response operations from the Departmental Emergency Operations Centre (COUD) in Les Cayes. UNDAC has established an On-site Security Operations Coordination Centre (OSOCC) at the COUN in Port-au-Prince and a sub-OSOCC at the COUD in Les Cayes.