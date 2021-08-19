Haiti Earthquake ETC Situation Report #1 Reporting period 14/08/2021 to 19/08/2021

Highlights

Situation Update

At 08:30AM local time on 14 August, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti, heavily impacting areas in the department of Les Nippes. OCHA estimates that 1,400 have died and and more than 6,900 may be injured. The Haitian civil protection agency reports that more than 37,300 homes have been destroyed and 46,000 are damaged.

The immediate focus of the humanitarian response has been on search and rescue efforts, medical care and the provision of food and temporary shelter ahead of the arrival of tropical storm Grace on the evening of 16 August. Despite heavy rains, additional damages from the storm were limited. Some roads that had been cleared following the earthquake are blocked again by storm debris.