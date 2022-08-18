Haiti Earthquake Emergency Response: One Year On Report (August 14, 2021-August 14, 2022)

Haiti Earthquake Response One Year On Report

One year ago, following the earthquake of August 14, 2021, in the southern part of Haiti, World Vision staff in Haiti assisted affected families by specifically focusing on addressing urgent water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food, shelter, health, and child protection needs. Resources from diverse sources, such as private funding, grants, pre-positioned emergency supplies, food commodities, and gifts in kind (GIK) were leveraged to serve the most vulnerable families in the hardest-hit areas — the majority of which were unreached by other forms of aid — in the three (3) municipalities most affected in the Nippes department: Baradèrès, Petit Trou and l'Asile. August 14th marks one year since the earthquake. Now, one year later, World Vision has been able to provide support to more than 155,000 people.