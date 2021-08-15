Haiti: Earthquake - Emergency Appeal №: MDRHT018

This Emergency Appeal seeks on a preliminary basis a total of some 10 million CHF to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Haiti Red Cross Society (HRCS) to deliver emergency assistance and support the early recovery of 25,000 people affected by the Earthquake for 18 months. The operation will focus on the following areas: Shelter, Livelihood & Basic Needs, Health, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection, Gender & Inclusion (PGI), Migration, and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). These areas will be supported and enhanced by the following enabling actions: Strengthening National Societies, influencing others as strategic partners, and Strengthening Coordination and Accountability.

Situation Overview

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 at a depth of 10.0 km (6.21 miles) has occurred at 13 km southsoutheast of Petit Trou de Nippes, Haiti, as reported by the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC) of the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on 14 August 2021, 16:02:56 GMT. Based on the preliminary data, earthquakes of this shallow of depth and magnitude are expected to result in moderate to severe shaking within 245.0 km (152.24 miles) from the epicentre. The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning that was later rescinded. No tsunami threats are expected.

Early damage assessments indicate that at least 800,000 people could be directly exposed to minor to severe damages, including communication, access, security, loss of livelihoods, infrastructure, and health services could be impacted.

The HRCS has requested support from IFRC. In coordination between IFRC HQ and IFRC Regional Office, this emergency has now been categorized as Orange as per IFRC Standard Operating Procedures. The emergency categorization and scalability will be revised in the next 48 hours The earthquake struck during a current political crisis, which is ongoing since the president of Haiti was assassinated on 7 July 2021. In addition, according to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Grace, which formed in the eastern Caribbean the same morning, is on a path toward Haiti with possible landfall on Tuesday, 17 August 2021. This earthquake was larger and on the same fault line as that which occurred in 2010, which killed more than 220,000 people. Still, according to geologists, it happened in a rural area of the country with a lesser congregated population. It is estimated that 11.4 million people, 2.45 million households, and 38.1 billion American dollars (USD) of infrastructure are concentrated within this radius. Haiti’s civil protection agency reported that at least 227 people have died, and hundreds were injured and missing. The Prime Minister has declared a state of emergency in the country for a month.