Haiti earthquake emergency

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti. Many feared dead.

Western Haiti was hit by a huge earthquake on Saturday morning at 08.30 (local time). The Haitian prime minister has said it has caused 'enormous damage' and at this stage the death toll is unknown.

Haiti has still not recovered after the 2010 earthquake struck, which killed over 200,000 people.

ShelterBox is monitoring the situation and preparing to respond, as we did in 2010, but we need your help.

Please donate now.

While our attention turns to Haiti, sadly, shelter need all around the world is also growing. We are also currently working in Syria, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso and Nigeria - your donation will be spent wherever the need is greatest.

In 2010, with the amazing support of people like you, ShelterBox provided shelter to over 140,000 people in Haiti. Please give what you can today.