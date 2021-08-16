Haiti
Haiti - Earthquake (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, IFRC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 August 2021)
- On 14 August at 8:29 local time a 7.2 magnitude earthquake (10 km depth) struck the southern peninsula of Haiti. Several medium intensity aftershocks followed.
- Three departments have been affected: Nippe, Grand Anse and the Sud. In Nippe, 1,860 houses have been damaged or destroyed with figures currently unavailable for the other departments.
- Civil Protection authorities report 304 deaths and 1,800 injured with numbers expected to rise.
- The Prime Minister gave a press conference stating that for the moment the Haitian Government will not ask for international help.
- Aerial assessment conducted by UN OCHA along with the Prime Minister and senior government officials concluded that international Urban Search and Rescue Teams are not needed at this time.
- The Haitian Red Cross is conducting Search and Rescue operations with the support of other Red Cross offices already present in Haiti.
- The EU Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated to support the damage assessment (EMSR536)
- Tropical storm Grace is approaching Haiti from the east. It is expected to make landfall in the eastern Dominican Republic on 16 August and continue towards northwest, most probably passing through the northern parts of Haiti on the evening 16 August until the next day.
- IFRC has activated its global network of humanitarian aid specialists and is working on an emergency appeal to be launched within the next 48 hours with an initial allocation of up to 1 million Swiss francs from the IFRC's Disaster Relief Emergency Fund.