Haiti - Earthquake (DG ECHO, Haitian Civil Protection Agency - COUN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 October 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 09 Oct 2018 — View Original
- Following the 5.9 M earthquake on 7 October, the Haitian Civil Protection Agency (COUN) have reported 17 deaths, 333 injured and 7 783 families in need of humanitarian assistance.
- COUN reported 353 houses damaged and 7 430 houses destroyed in the Artibonite, Nord and Nord-Quest departments.
- DG ECHO’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is closely monitoring the situation and liaising with DG ECHO offices in the region. A technical expert from the Haiti office is conducting a needs assessment in the affected areas, and a technical expert from DG ECHO Managua has been deployed to Port-au-Prince to support the ECHO office in liaising with national authorities and international organisations.
- EU's Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated on 8 October to produce satellite maps to assess the extent of the damage and one grading map has been produced so far.