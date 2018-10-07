Haiti - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 October 2018)

A 5.9 magnitude (11 km depth) earthquake struck off the Northwestern coast of Haiti on 7 October at 00:11 UTC. The epicentre of the earthquake was located about 19 km Northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix. The earthquake was felt across the country. There was no tsunami warning in effect.

According to the Haitian Civil Protection Agency, 10 people have been killed and at least 135 people injured. The Agency also reports that some houses and buildings have been destroyed in Port-de-Paix, Gros Morne, Chansolme and Turtle Island.

Haiti’s Prime Minister informed that a crisis cabinet has been created to coordinate the emergency response to the earthquake.