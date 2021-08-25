Haiti Earthquake Advocacy briefing

On the 14th August a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Haiti with devastating consequences. The passage of Tropical Depression Grace on the 17th of August worsened conditions on the ground and increased the level of humanitarian need. As at the 22nd of August more than 2,200 fatalities have been reported, at least 344 people are missing, over 12,000 people have been injured and upwards of 130,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed (OCHA sitrep 22 Aug).

Per the UN System in Haiti, 650,000 people need emergency humanitarian assistance in the three most affected departments (Sud, Grand’Anse and Nippes). The Haitian Government has declared a month-long state of emergency and underlined the need for food and psychological support. There is an urgent need for additional human and financial resources to rapidly scale up response efforts to match the scale of needs.

Based upon programmatic learnings following emergency responses to the earthquake in Haiti in 2010 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Christian Aid has issued an advocacy briefing. Christian Aid and the ACT Alliance secretariat are highlighting the following recommendations to donors and international actors: