Haiti: Dozens killed in truck explosion, HI sends immediate aid

Humanity & Inclusion is sending medical aid to northern Haiti after a deadly gasoline truck explosion on Tuesday morning.

More than 50 people were killed and dozens more were injured when the truck exploded in the northern city of Cap-Haitien.

Humanity & Inclusion operates humanitarian projects throughout Haiti, including the Cap-Haitien area. Teams have mobilized to send emergency medical reinforcements and supplies including gauze, wound creams, antibiotics and other medications.

”Accidents like this can result in significant injuries, which require urgent attention to prevent serious long-term consequences. We are sending medical supplies to care for the injured as soon as possible,” says Agathe Lo Presti, Humanity & Inclusion’s country director for Haiti. “And we extend our deepest condolences to the families of those taken by this terrible accident.”

The incident comes after a long period of disaster for Haiti, as the country is still recovering from a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake in August, tropical storms, and a severe fuel shortage that forced businesses and schools to close and kept hospitals from operating at full capacity. Due to the fuel shortage, many sought to gather gasoline after the fuel truck exploded.

Humanity & Inclusion has operating in Haiti since 2008 and currently implements projects across various sectors, including rehabilitation, road safety, disaster prevention and risk reduction, inclusion of people with disabilities, logistics support and emergency response to the most recent earthquake. Humanity & Inclusion’s activities in Haiti have not been affected by the accident.