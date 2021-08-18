Haiti + 5 more
Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Mexico - Tropical Cyclone GRACE, update ( GDACS, NOAA, Goverment Dominican Republic, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone GRACE crossed Jamaica on 17 August moving west-northwest over the Caribbean. On 18 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was 137 km south-east of the southern coast of Grand Cayman Island, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (tropical storm).
- 108 people were evacuated in the Dominican Republic, more than 3,625 are affected and five houses have been destroyed. There have been widespread floods across southern Haiti.
- GRACE will pass close to the Cayman Islands on 18 August, before strengthening into a Category 1 Hurricane, making landfall over the eastern Yucatan Peninsula on the morning of 19 August.
- Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula (Mexico). A hurricane warning is in effect for Yucatan Peninsula from Cancun to Punta Herrero. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Jamaica, the southern coast of the Cuban provinces, Cayman Islands, Yucatan Peninsula from north of Cancun to Dzilam, from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya.