Haiti – Displacement Dashboard #1 (June 2021)

Since the beginning of June 2021, an increase in fights and violence among armed gangs in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince continues to fuel the insecurity and the displacement of the civilian population. As of 24 June 2021, 17,105 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been identified in 10 sites (host communities, spontaneous sites or organised sites).

In the sites, where the data has been verified, 2,683 female and 2,247 male have been recorded, including 1,340 children.