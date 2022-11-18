Haiti Crisis: Cholera & Displacements - IOM Flash Appeal November 2022 - April 2023

IOM Launches USD 3.2 Million Appeal to Fight Cholera Outbreak and Respond to the Needs of Displaced Haitians

Port-au-Prince – IOM is urgently appealing for USD 3.2 million to continue responding to a deadly cholera outbreak in Haiti and the dire situation of the displaced population in the country.

At least 144 people have died, and more than 6,800 suspected cases of the waterborne disease reported across seven regions in the country this month.

Haiti reported its first case of cholera in more than three years on 2 October. The cholera resurgence adds further stress to a complex humanitarian situation amidst a volatile socio-political environment marked by road blockages, fuel shortages, violent gang activity, and rampant insecurity restricting the delivery of basic services, including access to water and health care.

“Urgent actions must be taken to save lives,” said Philippe Branchat, IOM Chief of Mission in Haiti.

“Failing to respond in a timely manner could have devastating consequences for thousands of people already living in very difficult circumstances.”

More than 96,000 people have been displaced by recent gang violence in Port-au-Prince. Civil unrest and a lack of access to affected communities are deepening the multi-dimensional humanitarian crisis and hampering emergency response.

Through this appeal, IOM will continue working with the Ministry of Public Health, DINEPA (Direction Nationale de l'Eau Potable et de l'Assainissement) and other partners to ensure continued essential services, including risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), strengthening its Early Warning System (EWS), providing mental health and psychosocial support, and supplying clean and safe water to displacement sites.

IOM is one of the largest humanitarian actors in Haiti and has been active since 1995. It continues to work in close collaboration with the government and with states and partners to coordinate intervention efforts in Haiti.

***

For more information please contact:

In Haiti: Gema Cortes, IOM Haiti, +507 6269-4574, marcortes@iom.int

In San Jose: Jorge Gallo, IOM's Regional Office for Central America, North America, and the Caribbean,+506 7203-6536, jgallo@iom.int

In Geneva: Diego Pérez Damasco, Communications Officer, +41 79 582 7235, diperez@iom.int