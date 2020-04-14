Haiti – COVID-19: Flash Update No 4 As of 14 April 2020 (12:00 Haiti time)

This report is produced by OCHA Haiti in collaboration with the WHO, other UN agencies and humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued on or around 21 April 2020.

Key Messages

• As of 13 April, 40 COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been confirmed in Haiti.

• Equipment and materials, including personal protective equipment, are still urgently needed. Hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients need to be designated and prepared.

• The President has created a “Multisectoral Commission for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic” to lead the strategic planning of the response.

• Surveillance at the border with the Dominican Republic is being strengthened.

• Awareness raising and community sensitization continues.

Updates from the Government

• As of 14 April, the Ministry of Health (MSPP) has reported 439 suspected cases, of which 40 have been confirmed (33 were imported and seven were transmitted in the community). To date, three deaths have been reported.

• In addition to the three COVID-19 response coordination cells recently established by the Prime Minister (scientific, communication and socio-economic) the President has created the Multisectoral Commission for the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Co-chaired by Dr. Jean William Pape, founder of Gheskio and Dr. Lauré Adrien, Director-General of the MSPP, the Commission will be responsible for strategic planning and transparent coordination of resources for the COVID-19 response. UN agencies have started working with the Commission.

• The Ministry of Education (MENFP) will launch a new online platform next week. It will contain pedagogical resources for teachers, parents and students, enabling home learning. Meanwhile, educational radio and television programs are being recorded and will be aired on local media.

• The municipality of Pétionville (the de facto commercial centre of Port-au-Prince), together with the MSPP, the Haitian National Police (PNH) and the Justice Department, adopted new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. These measures include a ban on sidewalk sales and a reduction in the opening hours of public markets where now only food vendors are allowed to operate.

• As part of the COVID-19 response, the Government of Haiti has authorized companies in the textile and clothing sector to reopen for the production of medical materials. The UN system has engaged in discussions with the textile sector.

Key Issues

• Coordination among Government institutions (MoH, DPC, DINEPA, etc.), as well as between the Government and its international partners is critical for an effective response and should be further strengthened.

• Confinement as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus is expected to further increase food insecurity. Women are likely to be especially affected, as gender-based violence by intimate partners and domestic violence will increase due to heightened tensions in the household.