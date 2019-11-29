Haiti: Concept of Operations, 15 November 2019

Background

Throughout 2019, the economic, social and political context in Haiti continued to deteriorate and in September, civil unrest led to widespread protests of the population and road blocks. As of mid-November 2019, the precarious security situation is affecting both the public and private sectors’ supply chain capacity to provide essential services: private transporters are unwilling to operate, waves of severe fuel scarcity have been experienced throughout the country, and customs operations have been delayed. The ongoing demonstrations also pose significant constraints to the implementation of humanitarian programmes, with the Health sector seemingly being the most affected as hospitals face significant challenges to operate.

Against this backdrop, the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) identified approximately 2,6 million people in need of humanitarian assistance1 and according to the 2019 Climate Risk Index, Haiti is fourth among the countries most affected by severe weather events. While the HNO for 2020 is still ongoing, preliminary data suggests an increase in humanitarian needs: the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) alert on Haiti released in October 20192 estimated that over 1 million people are in an Emergency food security situation (IPC Phase 4) and over 2.6 million people are in a Crisis food security situation (IPC Phase 3), representing approximately 3.7 million people in need of urgent action to protect and save lives and livelihoods.