Haiti – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #6 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti

UN – March 2021

4.9 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – April 2022

1 TO 2.5 MILLION Number of People Facing Crisis Levels of Acute Food Insecurity

FEWS NET – June 2022

• U.S. President Joseph R. Biden announces approximately $69 million in additional humanitarian assistance for food, health, livelihood, nutrition, and other interventions in Haiti during June.

• Relief actors face challenges accessing violenceaffected communities in and near Haiti’s capital city of Port-au-Prince, including tens of thousands of people displaced by OCG activity since late April.

• Up to 2.5 million people in Haiti—20 percent of the country’s population—will likely experience Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity through December 2022, FEWS NET reports.