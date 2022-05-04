Haiti + 1 more
Haiti – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #5 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti
UN – March 2021
4.9 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – April 2022
1 TO 2.5 MILLION Number of People Facing Crisis Levels of Acute Food Insecurity
FEWS NET – April 2022
2.5 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance
UN – April 2022
$372.6 MILLION Funding Requirement for 2021-2022 Haiti HRP
UN – April 2022
The UN released the 2022 HNO and an updated multi-year HRP for Haiti on March 11 and April 14, respectively, requesting nearly $372.6 million to reach 2.5 million people with humanitarian assistance during the year.
Up to 2.5 million people in Haiti will likely experience Crisis—IPC 3—levels of acute food insecurity through October 2022 and require emergency food assistance, FEWS NET reports.
With USAID/BHA support, WFP reaches 45,000 individuals in Haiti with life-saving food assistance during April.