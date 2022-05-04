Haiti + 1 more

Haiti – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #5 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti
UN – March 2021

4.9 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – April 2022

1 TO 2.5 MILLION Number of People Facing Crisis Levels of Acute Food Insecurity
FEWS NET – April 2022

2.5 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance
UN – April 2022

$372.6 MILLION Funding Requirement for 2021-2022 Haiti HRP
UN – April 2022

  • The UN released the 2022 HNO and an updated multi-year HRP for Haiti on March 11 and April 14, respectively, requesting nearly $372.6 million to reach 2.5 million people with humanitarian assistance during the year.

  • Up to 2.5 million people in Haiti will likely experience Crisis—IPC 3—levels of acute food insecurity through October 2022 and require emergency food assistance, FEWS NET reports.

  • With USAID/BHA support, WFP reaches 45,000 individuals in Haiti with life-saving food assistance during April.

Related Content