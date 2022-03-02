Haiti + 1 more
Haiti – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti
UN – March 2021
4.3 MILLION People Likely Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Haiti
IPC – September 2021
4.9 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022
UN – December 2021
2.5 MILLION People Targeted to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in 2022
UN – December 2021
800,000 Number of People Affected by the August 2021 Earthquake
UN – November 2021
An estimated 19,000 people were displaced in and around Haiti’s capital city of Port-au-Prince as of mid-February due to rising OCG activity.
Insecurity continues to limit relief actors’ access to populations in need of humanitarian assistance.
A series of earthquakes struck southwestern Haiti’s Nippes Department on January 24, resulting in two deaths, 50 injuries, and the damage or destruction of approximately 800 houses.
USAID/BHA announces a new five-year program with partner CRS to build resilience and food security among vulnerable populations across the country.