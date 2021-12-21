Haiti + 1 more
Haiti – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti
UN – March 2021
4.3 MILLION People Likely Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Haiti
IPC – September 2021
2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking During August 14 Earthquake
USGS – August 2021
650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance Due to the Earthquake
UN – August 2021
15,009 Earthquake-Related Deaths and Injuries Reported
UN – November 2021
Relief actors reach nearly 458,000 people with humanitarian assistance since the August 14 earthquake, representing more than 92 percent of the 500,000 individuals targeted through the UN Flash Appeal.
Fuel availability increases countrywide after organized criminal groups lift their blockade of Varreux terminal in mid-November, allowing relief actors to largely resume activities.
USAID/BHA partner WFP conducts barge and convoy operations transporting critical relief commodities to southwestern Haiti.