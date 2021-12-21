Haiti + 1 more

Haiti – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti
UN – March 2021

4.3 MILLION People Likely Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Haiti
IPC – September 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking During August 14 Earthquake
USGS – August 2021

650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance Due to the Earthquake
UN – August 2021

15,009 Earthquake-Related Deaths and Injuries Reported
UN – November 2021

  • Relief actors reach nearly 458,000 people with humanitarian assistance since the August 14 earthquake, representing more than 92 percent of the 500,000 individuals targeted through the UN Flash Appeal.

  • Fuel availability increases countrywide after organized criminal groups lift their blockade of Varreux terminal in mid-November, allowing relief actors to largely resume activities.

  • USAID/BHA partner WFP conducts barge and convoy operations transporting critical relief commodities to southwestern Haiti.

Related Content